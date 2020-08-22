Loaded guns, illegal cigarettes seized during Dieppe traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested and charged after RCMP in New Brunswick seized loaded firearms and illegal cigarettes during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle on Champlain Street in Dieppe, N.B., as part of an ongoing investigation, RCMP say in a press release.

During the stop, police noticed a firearm and contraband cigarettes in the vehicle.

Further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of two loaded guns, a replica firearm and a case of illegal cigarettes.

The vehicle was also determined to have a stolen licence plate.

The two men in the vehicle, aged 37 and 47, were arrested without incident.

On Friday, Johnathan Richard of Dieppe, N.B., and Carl Stultz of Moncton, N.B., appeared in court by tele-remand and were each charged with one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both were remanded into custody.

Stultz is next scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Aug. 24, at 1:30 p.m.

Jonathan Richard is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26, at 1:30 p.m.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.