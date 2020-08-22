Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Loaded guns, illegal cigarettes seized during Dieppe traffic stop

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 22, 2020 2:34 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News

Two men have been arrested and charged after RCMP in New Brunswick seized loaded firearms and illegal cigarettes during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle on Champlain Street in Dieppe, N.B., as part of an ongoing investigation, RCMP say in a press release.

During the stop, police noticed a firearm and contraband cigarettes in the vehicle.

Read more: 38-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Shediac, N.B.

Further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of two loaded guns, a replica firearm and a case of illegal cigarettes.

The vehicle was also determined to have a stolen licence plate.

Trending Stories

The two men in the vehicle, aged 37 and 47, were arrested without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, Johnathan Richard of Dieppe, N.B., and Carl Stultz of Moncton, N.B., appeared in court by tele-remand and were each charged with one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both were remanded into custody.

Man charged with attempted murder following alley stabbing in downtown Peterborough
Man charged with attempted murder following alley stabbing in downtown Peterborough

Stultz is next scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Aug. 24, at 1:30 p.m.

Jonathan Richard is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26, at 1:30 p.m.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeMonctonNew Brunswick RCMPNew Brunswick CrimeDieppeContraband cigarettesloaded firearms
Flyers
More weekly flyers