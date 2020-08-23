Manitoba’s health minister providing COVID-19 update Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials are hosting a press conference to update the COVID-19 situation on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be addressing the public at the event.

Global News will be live-streaming the press conference here.

On Saturday, the province reached the largest number of positive cases announced in a single day.

A total of 42 new cases were announced, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the province to 872.

The data shows there were:

24 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

16 new cases in Southern Health-Santé Sud

2 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

Manitoba public health officials say there are six people currently in hospital with one in intensive care.

There are 290 known active cases in Manitoba, while 570 people have recovered.

The total number of deaths in the province due to COVID-19 remains 12.

Starting on Monday, the Prairie Mountain health region is being elevated to the restricted level (orange).

That means masks will be mandatory in all public indoor places and at all indoor and outdoor public gatherings in the region. Public gatherings will also be restricted to 10 people, both indoors and outdoors.

Manitobans within this region are encouraged to take these extra precautions immediately to help slow the spread of this virus.