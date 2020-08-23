Quebec woman, 88, seriously injured following collision with wrong-way driver

Send this page to someone via email

A collision which left one person seriously injured on Highway 40 in L’Assomption was caused by a car driving the wrong way on an access ramp, according to police.

The driver of the wrong-way car had two children in the back seat who escaped the collision unharmed.

The accident occurred at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday at exit 110 of Highway 40.

The 88-year-old passenger of the other car involved was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The woman’s condition stabilized overnight and authorities are no longer fearing for her life as of Sunday morning. The driver, a woman in her 60s, suffered minor injuries.

Stéphane Tremblay, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said driver distraction could have been a factor, but alcohol was not.

The access ramp to Highway 40 was closed for several hours on Saturday night.

— WIth files from Global’s Brittany Henriques