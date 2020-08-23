Quebec woman, 88, seriously injured following collision with wrong-way driver

A collision which left one person seriously injured on Highway 40 in L’Assomption was caused by a car driving the wrong way on an access ramp, according to police.
The driver of the wrong-way car had two children in the back seat who escaped the collision unharmed.
The accident occurred at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday at exit 110 of Highway 40.
The 88-year-old passenger of the other car involved was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
READ MORE: 2 motorcyclists killed in separate accidents in Quebec Saturday night
The woman’s condition stabilized overnight and authorities are no longer fearing for her life as of Sunday morning. The driver, a woman in her 60s, suffered minor injuries.
Stéphane Tremblay, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said driver distraction could have been a factor, but alcohol was not.
The access ramp to Highway 40 was closed for several hours on Saturday night.
— WIth files from Global’s Brittany Henriques
Comments