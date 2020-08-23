Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Quebec woman, 88, seriously injured following collision with wrong-way driver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2020 1:30 pm
FILE PHOTO: Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police say the incident occurred at around 9:21 p.m. Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police say the incident occurred at around 9:21 p.m. Saturday. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

A collision which left one person seriously injured on Highway 40 in L’Assomption was caused by a car driving the wrong way on an access ramp, according to police.

The driver of the wrong-way car had two children in the back seat who escaped the collision unharmed.

The accident occurred at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday at exit 110 of Highway 40.

The 88-year-old passenger of the other car involved was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: 2 motorcyclists killed in separate accidents in Quebec Saturday night

The woman’s condition stabilized overnight and authorities are no longer fearing for her life as of Sunday morning. The driver, a woman in her 60s, suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Stéphane Tremblay, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said driver distraction could have been a factor, but alcohol was not.

The access ramp to Highway 40 was closed for several hours on Saturday night.

— WIth files from Global’s Brittany Henriques

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Sureté du QuébecSQInjuriesDriverHighway 40Stéphane TremblayL'ASSOMPTIONautoroute 40
Flyers
More weekly flyers