Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

2 motorcyclists killed in separate accidents in Quebec Saturday night

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2020 11:07 am
A Surete du Quebec police car is shown in St-Nicolas, a suburb of Levis, Que., Friday, October 12, 2012.
A Surete du Quebec police car is shown in St-Nicolas, a suburb of Levis, Que., Friday, October 12, 2012. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents in Quebec  Saturday night. One victim lost his life in Franquelin, on the North Shore, and the other in Potton, in Estrie.

In Franquelin, the police were called around 4:30 p.m. for an accident involving an off-road motorcycle. Police say it appears that the driver was travelling on a trail near Highway 138 when he wanted to make a turn to take a path towards a sandpit. However, he did not see a chain barred access to the pit.

The man, who was in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. A collision specialist was dispatched to analyze the scene.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Multiple crashes on Quebec roads Friday evening leave 2 dead, 3 injured

At around 6:15 p.m., a 911 call reported that a motorcyclist had crashed into an apartment building in Potton.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say it appears that the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle at a T intersection in the area of ​​Vale Perkins and Des Pins streets.

The man, who was in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
QuebecSureté du QuébecMotorcyclistMotorcycle accidentsPottonDes Pins streetFranquelinHighway 128Vale Perkins
Flyers
More weekly flyers