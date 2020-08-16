2 motorcyclists killed in separate accidents in Quebec Saturday night

Send this page to someone via email

Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents in Quebec Saturday night. One victim lost his life in Franquelin, on the North Shore, and the other in Potton, in Estrie.

In Franquelin, the police were called around 4:30 p.m. for an accident involving an off-road motorcycle. Police say it appears that the driver was travelling on a trail near Highway 138 when he wanted to make a turn to take a path towards a sandpit. However, he did not see a chain barred access to the pit.

The man, who was in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. A collision specialist was dispatched to analyze the scene.

At around 6:15 p.m., a 911 call reported that a motorcyclist had crashed into an apartment building in Potton.

Police say it appears that the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle at a T intersection in the area of ​​Vale Perkins and Des Pins streets.

The man, who was in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.