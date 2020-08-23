Nova Scotia group demanding better back-to-school plan from province

Send this page to someone via email

Members of NS Families for Public Education launched a petition Saturday to demand a better back-to-school plan from the province before kids start classes on Sept. 8.

The group has more than 17,000 members on Facebook, and it welcomes “everyone who wishes to improve public education in Nova Scotia.”

“As families and parents, students, and concerned citizens, we demand a clear and concise back-to-school plan that meets all federal public health guidelines. The plan, as is, is unacceptable,” the petition on change.org reads.

It is addressed to Education Minister Zach Churchill, Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, and Premier Stephen McNeil.

On July 22, Nova Scotia released its back-to-school plan, which outlines public health guidelines and enhanced safety measures for students and staff. It also includes measures to enhance student learning.

“Opening schools without a clear plan in place, and at full capacity, is unsafe,” the group says.

In July, Strang said virus activity was low in the province.

“Education leaders have developed a plan with appropriate public health measures for returning to the classroom,” said Strang. “I’m comfortable with our schools reopening and my public health team and I will continue to work with education leaders to keep our students, teachers and other school staff safe.”

According to the plan, students in pre-primary and Grades P–8 will have in-school learning. Students in Grades 9–12 will have primarily remote learning, with partial in-school programming for some students.

But the group is demanding that people are given “the option of fully online learning for all grades, as well as a hybrid/blended learning plan for Grades 7 through 12 that includes a reduction of class and school capacity to 50 per cent at any given time.”

With reference to federal public health guidelines and guidelines released by SickKids Hospital, the group said it is also demanding the following:

COVID-19 screening and testing systems for students, teachers, and staff are in place before school begins, as well as a detailed plan for the management of sick day absences and suspected or confirmed cases identified in schools.

Sufficient social/physical distancing for all (2 metres) and PPE and physical barriers as needed for all teachers and staff. Non-medical masks are to be mandatory for all adults, teachers, staff, and students in Grades 4 through 12.

Safe and working ventilation and water systems in all schools. This includes windows that work properly and open in each classroom and in all schools and safe drinking water and working water systems in all schools.

Hourly scheduled hand hygiene for all classes, teachers, and staff, and a detailed plan for ongoing cleaning on school premises and within classrooms.

All large gatherings that cannot be appropriately physically distanced should be cancelled for the foreseeable future. This includes assemblies and band, music, singing, physical education, and sports.

More of the demands can be read here.

When it comes to screening, the province’s plan states that schools “will clearly communicate to families the need to monitor their child daily for symptoms before sending them to school.”

Schools will also provide families with an updated copy of Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 daily checklist at the beginning of the year, according to the province.

“Families with bused children will be directed to self-screen every day before putting their child on the bus.”

The group is demanding that there be a plan in place “that does not offload these responsibilities to individual schools and teachers without a budget and supports to do so.”

“We have worked very hard to get where we are today following public health guidelines,” the group says. “We want everyone to be safe, feel consulted, be cared for, and to be able to continue their employment and education, with confidence that Nova Scotia has done everything possible to protect them in this unprecedented time.”

As of Sunday, more than 3,000 people have signed the petition, with the group aiming to have 5,000 signatures.