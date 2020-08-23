Deaths of 2 people at east-end Toronto apartment being treated as suspicious, police say

Toronto police say the deaths of two people at an east-end apartment building are being treated as suspicious.
Emergency crews were called to the building on Lawrence Avenue East at Morningside Avenue at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday.
“Officers located two deceased people in an apartment. Deaths are being treated as suspicious,” Toronto police said in a post on Twitter early Sunday.
It’s unclear who discovered the two people and the circumstances surrounding the deaths weren’t disclosed as of Sunday morning.
More to come.
