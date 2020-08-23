Menu

Crime

Deaths of 2 people at east-end Toronto apartment being treated as suspicious, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 23, 2020 9:55 am
Emergency crews were called to a Lawrence Avenue East apartment building at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to a Lawrence Avenue East apartment building at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday. Gord Edick / Global News

Toronto police say the deaths of two people at an east-end apartment building are being treated as suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Lawrence Avenue East at Morningside Avenue at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday.

“Officers located two deceased people in an apartment. Deaths are being treated as suspicious,” Toronto police said in a post on Twitter early Sunday.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

It’s unclear who discovered the two people and the circumstances surrounding the deaths weren’t disclosed as of Sunday morning.

More to come.

