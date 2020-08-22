Harbour Landing retail store exposed to COVID-19: Sask. health

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says there was increased novel coronavirus exposure at a Regina retail store.

On Saturday, the health authority issued a public health advisory after a person with COVID-19 visited the Designer Shoe Warehouse in Harbour Landing.

The SHA says the person was likely infectious when they were at the store on the following dates:

Friday, Aug. 14 – 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16 – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 17 – 12 to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 – 12 to 8:30 p.m.

Public health officials say anyone who was at this location on the mentioned dates during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they had or have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call the health line at 811 to arrange for testing.

All others who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.

“It is important to note that individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” said the SHA in a press release.

