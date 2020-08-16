Sask. Health Authority issues 2nd coronavirus alert for Turtleford

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued a second COVID-19 exposure alert for a business in Turtleford.

The SHA is warning residents of possible transmission of the novel coronavirus at the SARCAN plant at 200 3rd Ave. S. between Aug. 4 and Aug. 6.

The Health Authority is urging anyone who visited the location during those dates to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks from the last time they were there and to practice physical distancing.

The statement, issued on Saturday night on the SHA website, also says anyone experiencing symptoms should self-isolate.

It also says officials begin contact-tracing when someone is diagnosed with COVID-19 and will issue public alerts if they’re not certain they’ve identified everyone who was in close contact.

The SHA previously issued an exposure alert for anyone who visited the Turtleford Co-op grocery store on or after July 28.

