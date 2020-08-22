Nova Scotia Liberals to select new premier in February

Send this page to someone via email

The rules for the race to become Nova Scotia’s 29th premier have been set.

The Nova Scotia Liberal Party announced that it will select its next party leader and the individual who will succeed Premier Stephen McNeil on Feb. 6, 2021.

Candidate’s for the leadership race must be registered by Oct. 9, 2020.

The decision came after the party’s provincial board met on Saturday.

Candidates will need to put forward a $60,000 registration fee, $10,000 of which are conditionally refundable.

The party said the election will be conducted via electronic and phone voting as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

The vote will be by preferential ballot using a weighted One Member One Vote model with 100 points allocated to each electoral district association.

Three people have been appointed as members of the leadership organizing committee.

Kristan Hines will serve as a co-chair of the committee.

She’s previously served as the chief of staff for McNeil and is the current vice president, public affairs at NATIONAL Public Relations.

Jane O’Neill will serve as another co-chair.

She’s served as the party’s legal counsel for the past decade and is a partner at McInnes Cooper.

Brian MacLellan will serve as the race’s chief electoral officer. He’s served as the party’s Official Agent since 2016 and is currently Counsel at Wickwire Holm.

The complete set of rules will be released on Sept. 14, 2020.

“The Board recognizes that Liberal Members are not just electing the next Liberal Leader, but also electing the next Premier of Nova Scotia,” said Joseph Khoury, president of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, in a press release.

“Liberals and all Nova Scotians deserve a robust process that engages as many people as possible throughout the whole province so that their voices are heard.”