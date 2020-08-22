Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia Liberals to select new premier in February

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 22, 2020 5:15 pm
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announces his resignation
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announced during a news conference on Thursday that he is stepping down as premier and Liberal party leader, saying after 17 years in provincial politics, "it's time to do something else."

The rules for the race to become Nova Scotia’s 29th premier have been set.

The Nova Scotia Liberal Party announced that it will select its next party leader and the individual who will succeed Premier Stephen McNeil on Feb. 6, 2021.

Candidate’s for the leadership race must be registered by Oct. 9, 2020.

Read more: N.S. Liberal Party to meet this weekend, decide rules of the race to replace Stephen McNeil

The decision came after the party’s provincial board met on Saturday.

Candidates will need to put forward a $60,000 registration fee, $10,000 of which are conditionally refundable.

The party said the election will be conducted via electronic and phone voting as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

The vote will be by preferential ballot using a weighted One Member One Vote model with 100 points allocated to each electoral district association.

Three people have been appointed as members of the leadership organizing committee.

Premier Stephen McNeil’s legacy
Premier Stephen McNeil's legacy

Kristan Hines will serve as a co-chair of the committee.

She’s previously served as the chief of staff for McNeil and is the current vice president, public affairs at NATIONAL Public Relations.

Jane O’Neill will serve as another co-chair.

She’s served as the party’s legal counsel for the past decade and is a partner at McInnes Cooper.

Brian MacLellan will serve as the race’s chief electoral officer. He’s served as the party’s Official Agent since 2016 and is currently Counsel at Wickwire Holm.

Read more: ‘It’s time for someone else’ - N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil stepping down from public office

The complete set of rules will be released on Sept. 14, 2020.

“The Board recognizes that Liberal Members are not just electing the next Liberal Leader, but also electing the next Premier of Nova Scotia,” said Joseph Khoury, president of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, in a press release.

“Liberals and all Nova Scotians deserve a robust process that engages as many people as possible throughout the whole province so that their voices are heard.”

