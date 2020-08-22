Sinkhole causes headache in south Edmonton neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Epcor crews were working to fill a sinkhole Saturday on a residential street in the Boonie Doon neighbourhood.

The sinkhole developed Friday afternoon at 90 Avenue and 89 Street following a water main break.

Epcor crews determined a small leak to a service line at a nearby home caused the damage.

Epcor is working to repair a sink hole at 90 Avenue and 89 Street, Aug. 22, 2020. Julian Fournier, Global News

Crews were able to repair the leak Friday night.

They were also assessing whether a nearby sewer line was damaged.

Epcor said it expects to take a few days to repair the hole.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.