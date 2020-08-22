Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Sinkhole causes headache in south Edmonton neighbourhood

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted August 22, 2020 4:10 pm
Epcor crews repair sink hole in Edmonton's Boonie Doon neighbourhood, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Epcor crews repair sink hole in Edmonton's Boonie Doon neighbourhood, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News

Epcor crews were working to fill a sinkhole Saturday on a residential street in the Boonie Doon neighbourhood.

The sinkhole developed Friday afternoon at 90 Avenue and 89 Street following a water main break.

Epcor crews determined a small leak to a service line at a nearby home caused the damage.

READ MORE: Edmontonians upset at delays fixing sinkholes

Epcor is working to repair a sink hole at 90 Avenue and 89 Street, Aug. 22, 2020.
Epcor is working to repair a sink hole at 90 Avenue and 89 Street, Aug. 22, 2020. Julian Fournier, Global News

Crews were able to repair the leak Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

They were also assessing whether a nearby sewer line was damaged.

READ MORE: Cats trapped in Edmonton sinkhole prompts firefighter rescue

Epcor said it expects to take a few days to repair the hole.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of EdmontonEdmonton TrafficSinkholeepcoredmonton sinkholeBoonie Doon sinkholeEdmonton Epcor
Flyers
More weekly flyers