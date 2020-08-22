Sinkhole causes headache in south Edmonton neighbourhood

Epcor crews were working to fill a sinkhole Saturday on a residential street in the Boonie Doon neighbourhood.
The sinkhole developed Friday afternoon at 90 Avenue and 89 Street following a water main break.
Epcor crews determined a small leak to a service line at a nearby home caused the damage.
Crews were able to repair the leak Friday night.
They were also assessing whether a nearby sewer line was damaged.
Epcor said it expects to take a few days to repair the hole.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
