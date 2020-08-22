Alberta government, U of A facing lawsuit over Campus Saint-Jean funding

The French Canadian Association of Alberta (ACFA) is taking the Alberta government and University of Alberta to court over funding of Campus Saint-Jean.
ACFA said over the last two months it tried unsuccessfully to reach a solution with the province and the university regarding what it calls “the chronic under-funding” of Campus Saint-Jean. ACFA said it felt pursuing legal action was the appropriate move at this point.
Funding cuts threaten University of Alberta’s Campus Saint-Jean
Funding cuts threaten University of Alberta’s Campus Saint-Jean
ACFA president Sheila Risbud said when the campus was sold to the U of A and province decades ago, an agreement was established that the unique characteristics of the campus would be preserved and it would continue to provide high-quality education.
Story continues below advertisement
“The agreement is pretty clear in terms of the responsibilities it puts on the province and U of A, and if you look back from then to now it’s pretty clear that agreement has not been upheld,” Risbud said.
“The current additional cuts are about 13 per cent, which might not seem like a lot but when you consider the fact that Campus St. Jean’s been operating at a deficit for years because it just has not been funded to the level that it should, the impact is much greater.”
Risbud said ACFA wants the Campus Alberta grant to match the number of students enrolled at the campus.
“Right now it doesn’t. There’s over a 200-student shortfall and that number will continue to grow,” she said. “So it isn’t a specific monetary ask because we don’t know what that ask will be in a year or two years.
“So it’s just — let’s keep up with the students that are actually enrolled.”
Story continues below advertisement
There are currently around 800 students enrolled at St. Jean.
The province said it will not be commenting on the legal proceedings initiated by the ACFA.
“We will be discussing any actions or responses with our legal advisors,” Advanced Education press secretary Laurie Chandler said.
University of Alberta president Bill Flanagan said the institution is aware of the funding challenges facing Campus Saint-Jean and is committed to exploring options to help French language programs thrive.
“French education is an integral part of the University of Alberta and we are proud that Campus Saint-Jean’s program occupies such an important space and history in Alberta’s francophone community,” Flanagan said.
“The university’s longstanding commitment to supporting French language learning has not changed. We remain fully committed to continuing to offer an immersive French language educational experience at the University of Alberta.”
Comments