Alberta government, U of A facing lawsuit over Campus Saint-Jean funding

The French Canadian Association of Alberta (ACFA) is taking the Alberta government and University of Alberta to court over funding of Campus Saint-Jean.

ACFA said over the last two months it tried unsuccessfully to reach a solution with the province and the university regarding what it calls “the chronic under-funding” of Campus Saint-Jean. ACFA said it felt pursuing legal action was the appropriate move at this point.

ACFA president Sheila Risbud said when the campus was sold to the U of A and province decades ago, an agreement was established that the unique characteristics of the campus would be preserved and it would continue to provide high-quality education.

“The agreement is pretty clear in terms of the responsibilities it puts on the province and U of A, and if you look back from then to now it’s pretty clear that agreement has not been upheld,” Risbud said.

“The current additional cuts are about 13 per cent, which might not seem like a lot but when you consider the fact that Campus St. Jean’s been operating at a deficit for years because it just has not been funded to the level that it should, the impact is much greater.”

In June, Dean Pierre-Yves Mocquais, the campus’ dean and executive officer, said the financial challenges have resulted in some classes being cut while others have been combined.