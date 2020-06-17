Outgoing president says University of Alberta essential to province’s success

Send this page to someone via email

As they face battles on two fronts, the University of Alberta’s outgoing president says they will survive.

“This is a university that will endure. We’ve got some tough stuff ahead of us,” said David Turpin.

“But universities endure.” Tweet This

Alberta post-secondaries are grappling with massive funding cuts and a pandemic that has forced them to rethink an age-old lecture hall and lab model.

Turpin says the U of A helped build the province once, and will do it again.

“The University of Alberta has powered the economy of this province for over 100 years,” he said.

“The fact that we have an oil and gas industry here in this province is because of patents developed here at the University of Alberta 100 years ago.” Tweet This

And he sees a major role for the U of A in future economies.

“Here we are, one of the world’s leading universities ranked in the top three globally in a number of areas of A.I. and we are pushing and developing this entire new economy that’s going to rely heavily on A.I.

“The University of Alberta and universities generally are absolutely fundamental to the future economic development of this province.” Tweet This

Turpin says the U of A has a plan in place to restructure and become more efficient, but adds students will see a very different environment come fall.

Reflecting on his tenure, he counts as highlights the high rate of employability among grads, a student population from around the world and an increase in of the number of Indigenous students on campus.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work that the people here at the U of A have done over the last five years. It’s been a real honour to play a role in stewarding this great institution, and we’ll continue to make a real difference in building a better community, a better Canada and a better world.“

The university faces a $110-million budget cut for the coming school year.

President-elect Bill Flanagan assumes the role July 1.