Edmonton Hate to Hope rally focuses on Indigenous rights

Dozens of people gathered outside the Alberta Legislature Friday evening to raise awareness about Indigenous rights.

The ninth annual Hate to Hope rally was held to raise awareness about hate and discrimination towards Indigenous people.

Organizers say it was a chance for those who are marginalized to have their voices heard.

“The theme for Hate to Hope is people coming together in unity and empowering each other — that’s the message,” Chevi Rabbit said.

“This year I think to go with what’s happening in the world we partnered with the John Humphrey Centre and Make it Awkward campaign, and together we put our causes together and started rallying for change.”

The Hate to Hope rally was started by Rabbit after she was attacked in 2012 because of her sexuality.

“When I was assaulted I used Hate to Hope as a form of healing to build up my voice and get my power back in terms of self-respect and self-worth; that was taken away when I experienced violence,” Rabbit said.

There were 23 speakers at Friday’s rally.

