Backcountry east of Penticton closed until mid-October due to Christie Mountain wildfire

A large area of land to the east and south of Penticton is now restricted to essential travel until mid-October.

The B.C. Wildfire Service issued a restriction order at noon on Friday to protect public safety and avoid interference with fire control.

The restricted area is larger than the current boundaries of the Christie Mountain wildfire and includes several residential neighbourhoods that are currently on evacuation alert, including several streets in the Upper Carmi.

Residents on evacuation alert in the areas will retain permission to travel to and from their principal residence, according to the order.

Those accessing secondary residences or recreational property in the restricted areas that are not under evacuation order will also be permitted to travel to and from those destinations.

Travel is also permitted for those acting in an official capacity, for the support of wildfire suppression activities as well as those engaging in livestock or vineyard management.

The specific streets involved in the restriction zone boundaries near Penticton can view the list on the Government of B.C. website linked here.

A link to the map can be found here.

The restriction will remain in place until noon on Oct. 15 or until it is rescinded by the BC Wildfire Service.