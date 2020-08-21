Canada reports 10 more coronavirus deaths while cases top 124,000

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 498 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, as well as 10 more deaths.

The numbers now raise the country’s total COVID-19 cases to 124,314 and deaths to 9,064.

As of Aug. 21, a total of 110,648 cases have recovered from the virus and over 5.86 million tests have since been administered.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam reported that an average of 48,714 people have tested daily for COVID-19 over the past week, with 0.8 per cent of those tests identifying as positive.

2/2 Over the past week, an average of 48,714 people have been tested for #COVID19 daily across Canada, with 0.8% of these people testing positive, as #publichealth continues to #TestandTrace. https://t.co/ZArmpJMAM3 — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) August 21, 2020

In a another tweet Friday, Tam also stressed the importance of continuing to schedule routine medical appointments like vaccinations and dental care, as well as appointments to manage chronic diseases.

“With COVID-19 under manageable control and daily case counts (down) in (Canada), it’s a great time for you and your loved ones to catch up on any missed appointments and get ahead with prevention visits before the fall/winter,” wrote Tam.

“Don’t let things get worse before they can be made better!”

2/5 With #COVID19 under manageable control and daily case counts ↓ in 🇨🇦, it’s a great time for you and your loved ones to catch up on any missed appointments and get ahead with prevention visits before the fall/winter. — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) August 21, 2020

Alberta reported the highest number of new cases on Friday, with an increase of 144 lab-confirmed infections. The new numbers bring the province’s total cases to 12,748.

Two new deaths were also announced, raising Alberta’s death toll from the virus to 230.

Ontario added another 131 cases of the virus on Friday, raising its provincial case total to 41,179 confirmed infections. Some data released on Aug. 21 was from public health units that did not report data from the previous day, however.

The province also reported another three deaths, raising its coronavirus-related fatalities to 2,796.

Quebec announced 93 more cases of the virus on Friday, raising its total infections to that of 61,495. The province — which remains the hardest hit from the virus — also reported three more deaths on Friday, though two of those fatalities occurred some time between Aug. 14 and 19.

Quebec’s death toll from the novel coronavirus now stands at 5,733.

Manitoba added 34 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 21, raising its provincial total to 830, including at least 15 “probable” cases. No new deaths were announced, with the provincial death toll standing at 12.

Both Saskatchewan and New Brunswick reported just single-digit increases of the virus on Friday.

Six new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Saskatchewan on Aug. 21, raising the provincial case total to 1,595. One case was removed from its total was also removed on Friday due to a patient living outside of the province.

Two additional cases were reported in New Brunswick on Friday, raising its provincial total to 188. N.B has seen two deaths linked to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

British Columbia added 89 new cases on Friday, as well as one case considered as ““epidemiologically linked.”

Epi-linked cases are patients who exhibit symptoms consistent with COVID-19, but have not yet been tested for the disease.

The new cases raises the province’s lab-confirmed cases to that of 4,857, while a total of 58 cases are considered epi-linked. The province also reported two more deaths, raising its total fatalities to 202.

Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador reported zero additional cases of the virus on Friday. No new cases were reported by any of the territories as well.

Worldwide cases and deaths from the virus continue to increase, according to the data compiled by John Hopkins University. As of Aug. 21, more than 22,847,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus while over 797,000 have since died.

