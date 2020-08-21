Menu

Crime

Local contractor from Essa, Ont., charged with fraud

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 6:36 pm
The local company is owned and operated by 46-year-old Francesco Pezza, according to police.
A local contractor from Essa, Ont., has been charged with fraud, Nottawasaga OPP say.

On July 7, police say they started investigating a local company that’s owned and operated by 46-year-old Francesco Pezza.

On Thursday, Pezzo, who also goes by Frank, was charged with fraud over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Bradford court in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

