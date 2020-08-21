Local contractor from Essa, Ont., charged with fraud

A local contractor from Essa, Ont., has been charged with fraud, Nottawasaga OPP say.
On July 7, police say they started investigating a local company that’s owned and operated by 46-year-old Francesco Pezza.
On Thursday, Pezzo, who also goes by Frank, was charged with fraud over $5,000.
The accused is scheduled to appear in Bradford court in October.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
