Man seriously injured in Mississauga daylight shooting

Peel police say a man has been seriously in a daylight shooting in Mississauga on Friday.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Cawthra Road and Bloor Street just after 3:30 p.m.
A man was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
Police said there are reports that a vehicle was shooting at another vehicle.
There is no suspect description at this time.
Bloor Street was closed between Cawthra Road and Vermouth Avenue.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police 905-453-3311 ext. 1233.
