Woman killed in Saskatchewan’s first fatal bear attack since 1983

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan woman is dead after she was attacked by a black bear in a remote northern region of the province.

It is the first fatal bear attack in the province since 1983, RCMP said.

The 44-year-old woman, a man and two children under the age of 10 were camping in the forest north of Buffalo Narrows when the woman was attacked Thursday evening, police said.

Police said the woman sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel in Buffalo Narrows after being flown out of the area where the attack occurred.

Her name and hometown have not been released by police.

Story continues below advertisement

No other injuries were reported.

The area where the attack occurred is very remote — near McKie Lake, approximately 150 km north/northeast of Buffalo Narrows, police said.

The bear was destroyed at the scene and police said there is no ongoing public safety risk.

Conservation officers are investigating the circumstances around the attack and the carcass will be sent away to undergo an animal autopsy called a necropsy.

The Ministry of Environment is conducting an investigation into the attack due to the involvement of wildlife.

Saskatchewan’s coroner’s office is also investigating.

1:58 North Shore black bear killed after residents left food out to take videos North Shore black bear killed after residents left food out to take videos