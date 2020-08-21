Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Woman killed in Saskatchewan’s first fatal bear attack since 1983

By David Giles Global News
File photo of black bear. A 44-year-old woman is dead after she was attacked by a black bear in northern Saskatchewan.
File photo of black bear. A 44-year-old woman is dead after she was attacked by a black bear in northern Saskatchewan. Metro Vancouver

A Saskatchewan woman is dead after she was attacked by a black bear in a remote northern region of the province.

It is the first fatal bear attack in the province since 1983, RCMP said.

The 44-year-old woman, a man and two children under the age of 10 were camping in the forest north of Buffalo Narrows when the woman was attacked Thursday evening, police said.

Read more: Grizzly bear bites man in groin near Spruce Lake, B.C.

Police said the woman sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel in Buffalo Narrows after being flown out of the area where the attack occurred.

Her name and hometown have not been released by police.

Story continues below advertisement

No other injuries were reported.

Read more: B.C. park closed over sighting of aggressive bear that bit 10-year-old girl

The area where the attack occurred is very remote — near McKie Lake, approximately 150 km north/northeast of Buffalo Narrows, police said.

The bear was destroyed at the scene and police said there is no ongoing public safety risk.

Conservation officers are investigating the circumstances around the attack and the carcass will be sent away to undergo an animal autopsy called a necropsy.

The Ministry of Environment is conducting an investigation into the attack due to the involvement of wildlife.

Saskatchewan’s coroner’s office is also investigating.

North Shore black bear killed after residents left food out to take videos
North Shore black bear killed after residents left food out to take videos
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPBlack Bearbear attackBuffalo Narrows RCMPblack bear attackFatal Bear AttackFatal Black Bear AttackSaskatchewan Fatal Black Bear AttackSaskatchwean Black Bear Attack
Flyers
More weekly flyers