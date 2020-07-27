Menu

Environment

Bear euthanized after chasing golfers away from Coquitlam golf course

By John Copsey Global News
B.C. Conservation Officers euthanized a bear over the weekend that was deemed a public safety risk at a golf course in Coquitlam, B.C.

Read more: 10-year-old girl bitten by bear at popular North Vancouver park

Sgt. Todd Hunter says the bear had become habituated to human food on and off at the Westwood Plateau Golf and Country Club, and was chasing golfers away and going through their bags to get food.

Hunter says there had been attempts to change the bear’s behaviour by working with the golf course to strictly prohibit food on the premises.

The bear’s behaviour did not change, he said, and when officers responded to an incident on Saturday, the animal was put down.

Read more: North Vancouver park to stay closed for at least 5 days after bear attack

