Heavy rain sweeps across Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound

A potent rain system is sweeping across Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound on Friday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, calling for heavy downpours that could produce 15-20 mm of rain in one hour, as well as a risk of thunderstorms.

Localized flooding in some areas could be possible.

1:55 B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 20 B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 20

A rainfall warning is in effect for Howe Sound, meanwhile.

Total rainfall in certain pockets will exceed 30 millimetres, especially close to the mountains.

Residents are warned to watch for flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Later in the day, the same weather system is expected to trigger more widespread thunderstorms in the Cariboo and Central Interior.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in those regions.

0:28 Spectacular lightning storm captured over parts of B.C. Spectacular lightning storm captured over parts of B.C.