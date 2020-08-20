Okanagan weather: Risk of lightning returns Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Mostly cloudy skies will linger in the Okanagan on Thursday, with some high elevation showers that could occasionally slide into the valley bottom.

Daytime highs across the region will dip back into the high 20s in the afternoon, with a bit of a breeze in the South Okanagan, making the late day firefight more challenging.

Lightning is possible late Friday, as a frontal boundary pushes in the chance of some showers under mostly cloudy skies during the day, with afternoon highs lingering in the upper 20s as gusty winds pick up.

Behind the front will be daytime highs in the mid-20s for most areas this weekend, sitting with partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

The workweek will come with no major rain and a rebuild of heat, as daytime highs head for the upper 20s yet again under a mix of sun and cloud.

