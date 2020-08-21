Province announces 34 new coronavirus cases in Manitoba on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

As of Friday morning, Manitoba health officials have identified 34 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the province’s total of lab-confirmed cases to 830.

Nine of the new cases are in the Winnipeg, with one in the Interlake-Eastern region, five in Prairie Mountain, and 19 in the Southern Health region.

Health officials said that according to preliminary investigations, the cases in the southern part of the province are linked to a known cluster.

There are currently 265 active cases, while 553 Manitobans have recovered from COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the province remains at 12.

Public health officials said people may have been exposed between 1:30 and 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Portage la Prairie Canadian Tire store, as well as on Wednesday at the Reenders Drive Olive Garden restaurant in Winnipeg over the noon hour.

A new community testing site opens at 2735 Pembina Hwy. in Winnipeg on Aug. 25, while the Access Fort Garry (135 Plaza Dr.) site will end its testing after Monday.

