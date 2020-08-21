Winnipeg airport adds high-tech LED UV handrail sterilizer to escalator

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Airports Authority is going high-tech to help battle COVID-19.

Domestic travellers coming down the escalator to the Hug Rug at James Armstrong Richardson International will find a new LED UV sanitizer on the handrail, said Barry Rempel, CEO of the WAA.

The WAA says the handrails are now being disinfected after each touch, and the sterilization technique destroys 99.99 per cent of harmful bacteria.

“As the escalator runs, the two handrails pass by four LEDs which emit strong ultraviolet wavelengths,” said the WAA in a statement.

The new escalator signage at the Winnipeg James A. Richardson International Airport. Winnipeg Airports Authority

“Built-in side reflectors help ensure every inch of the handrails are exposed to the sterilizing light. The delicate piece of technology is mounted inside the escalator to prevent it from being damaged.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Every traveller, visitor or airport employee who enters the terminal can have full confidence the facility is clean and made available to them in a way which strives, always, to ensure their safety,” added Rempel.

The new module. Winnipeg Airports Authority

3:32 Coronavirus: How safe is air travel during the pandemic? Coronavirus: How safe is air travel during the pandemic?