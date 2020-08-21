Menu

Health

Quebec sees uptick in infections as province records 93 new coronavirus cases

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 11:39 am
A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, July 26, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, July 26, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec recorded an increase in cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, with 93 new infections across the province.

The pandemic has led to 61,495 cases in the province, which remains the hardest hit by the virus, since March.

Authorities reported one death related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. However, two deaths between Aug. 14 and 19 were reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 5,733.

Trending Stories

Read more: Montreal man, 19, dies from complications linked to coronavirus

The number of hospitalizations dropped by 10 from the previous day for a total of 136. Of them, 23 patients are in intensive care — a decrease of two.

The province’s most recent data available for testing, which dates from Wednesday, shows that 16,164 tests were administered. To date, 1,526,946 tests have been carried out.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirus cases
