Quebec sees uptick in infections as province records 93 new coronavirus cases

Quebec recorded an increase in cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, with 93 new infections across the province.

The pandemic has led to 61,495 cases in the province, which remains the hardest hit by the virus, since March.

Authorities reported one death related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. However, two deaths between Aug. 14 and 19 were reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 5,733.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by 10 from the previous day for a total of 136. Of them, 23 patients are in intensive care — a decrease of two.

The province’s most recent data available for testing, which dates from Wednesday, shows that 16,164 tests were administered. To date, 1,526,946 tests have been carried out.

