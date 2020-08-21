Car crashes into streetlight pole in Richmond Hill, police say

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man has serious injuries after crashing into a streetlight pole in Richmond Hill early Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Leslie Street between Stouffville Road and 19th Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a single car collision.

Police said the driver, a man in his early 50s, lost control and drove his black sedan off the road.

The man was taken to hospital in serious but non life-threatening condition.

Officers are looking at speed as a possible factor, police said.

Investigators said they are waiting for a hydro truck to show up as hydro is still live at the crash scene.

Leslie Street was closed in both directions between Stouffville Road and 19th Avenue for the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to call police.