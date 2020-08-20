Wildfire prompts evacuation order for Squamish-Lillooet Regional District residents

Send this page to someone via email

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) has upgraded the Evacuation Alert for Lillooet Lake Estates, Heather Jean Properties and other identified properties within Electoral Area C to an evacuation order.

A wildfire burning above Lillooet Lake and the In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road, combined with periods of rain forecast to exceed 5 mm per hour, is expected to produce imminent debris flow from the McCullock Creek drainage and potentially the Catiline Creek drainage.

The SLRD hereby issued the Evacuation Order at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Everyone living in the following properties must evacuate immediately:

• Lillooet Lake Estates,

• Heather Jean Properties, and

• All other properties as outlined here:

Residents are advised to evacuate immediately, heading north along the In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road towards the Village of Pemberton. Recreational property owners are advised to return home to their full-time residences.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency support services, including accommodation, are only available to full-time residents of Lillooet Lake Estates and Heather Jean Properties.

Emergency accommodation is available at The Pemberton Valley Lodge, located at 1490 Highway 99, Pemberton, BC V0N 2L1.

Evacuees will be checked in and contacted by phone by a Canadian Red Cross representative who will register them for emergency support services.

Anyone with questions about the order can contact the SLRD on 604 698 6442 or 604 356 3082.