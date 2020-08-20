Ball python on the loose in Greater Victoria again

Send this page to someone via email

A 1.4-metre ball python in Greater Victoria has slithered away from its owner for the second time in as many months.

The snake was last seen in the Marigold area of Saanich after it escaped from its owner’s backpack on Wednesday, police said.

The owner, who is homeless, was sleeping in the 800 block of Snowdrop Avenue at the time.

Police confirmed it’s the same snake that went missing back in early July.

The disappearance wasn’t reported for weeks, but when it was, the animal was found on Aug. 4 about four kilometres from the 200-block of Bay Street, where it was last seen.

Ball pythons, also known as royal pythons, are not listed on the B.C government’s list of prohibited or restricted animals.

If the animal is recovered again, Saanich police said they will look into whether the owner is caring for the creature appropriately.