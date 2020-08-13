Ball python missing for over a month found safe in Victoria, B.C., neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A ball python, reported missing over a week ago and the subject of a public alert in Victoria, B.C., has been found.

The four-foot, five-inch-long reptile originally went missing on July 2 in the 200 block of Bay Street near the Galloping Goose Trail, but the disappearance of the scaly pet was not reported to Victoria Police until August 4.

The cold-blooded fugitive was spotted in the 1900 block of Richardson Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. Police said they located the animal curled up under a vehicle.

Victoria police officers located the snake hiding under a vehicle on Richardson Street in Victoria. VicPD

A patrol officer who is familiar with snakes took the reptile into custody without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: African ball python discovered in downtown Peterborough

The snake has been taken to a veterinary hospital for assessment, but appears to be in good health.

VicPD. VicPD