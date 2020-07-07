Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

African python discovered in downtown Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Officials with the Indian River Reptile Zoo were called to downtown Peterborough on Tuesday following a report that a large African python was loose on George Street.
Officials with the Indian River Reptile Zoo were called to downtown Peterborough on Tuesday following a report that a large African python was loose on George Street. Indian River Reptile Zoo

A large python was reportedly found in downtown Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to the Indian River Reptile and Dinosaur Park, the Peterborough Police Service asked the business to retrieve the animal after receiving a call around 6 a.m. about a large snake on the loose outside 464 George St. in the city’s downtown area.

Zoo curator Bry Loyst says Indian River employees raced to the address and captured the 4.5-foot snake which he says is an African python. It is currently in quarantine at the zoo, which is located on Highway 7 about 20 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Loyst says staff are not sure yet whether the snake was purposely released or if it escaped. He noted the animal is legal in the city and that the nonvenomous constrictor is not a threat to humans.

More to come.

