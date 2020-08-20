Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

American tour boat carrying over 100 people evacuated in St. Lawrence River

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
A tour boat off the shore of New York state is currently being evacuated due after reportedly taking on water.
A tour boat off the shore of New York state is currently being evacuated due after reportedly taking on water. Uncle Sam's Boat Tours

An American tour boat was evacuated in the St. Lawrence River after it reportedly started taking on water Thursday afternoon.

An employee at Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours said employees at the company were busy trying to move over 100 passengers from their boat, the Island Duchess.

Read more: Canadian witness recounts ‘sobering’ aftermath of deadly boat crash in Hungary

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the boat started having issues off the shore of Clayton, N.Y., across the river from Gananoque.

Trending Stories

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flyers
More weekly flyers