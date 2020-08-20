American tour boat carrying over 100 people evacuated in St. Lawrence River

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An American tour boat was evacuated in the St. Lawrence River after it reportedly started taking on water Thursday afternoon.

An employee at Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours said employees at the company were busy trying to move over 100 passengers from their boat, the Island Duchess.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the boat started having issues off the shore of Clayton, N.Y., across the river from Gananoque.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement