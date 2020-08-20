Saskatchewan cities requiring masks to ride public transit

Send this page to someone via email

Face masks or face coverings will be required across Saskatchewan cities to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus

On Thursday, the cities of Regina and Prince Albert both announced a mask mandate that will take into effect at the end of the month.

The new policy comes as the cities increase service routes and ridership as they brace for more student riders. See the cities’ policies below.

Regina

Face masks or face coverings will be required on Regina Transit starting on Aug. 31.

“Passengers can wear non-medical cloth face masks, including alternative coverings like a bandana, in two layers wrapped around the mouth and nose,” the city said in a press release.

“Exemptions will be in place for children under five years of age, persons with medical conditions, or those who cannot place or remove masks without assistance.”

There is no official bylaw that mandates masks, so riders who do not have one will still be allowed to board the bus.

However, Regina Mayor Michael Fougere has hinted a mask bylaw will be coming to council later this month. He has encouraged residents to wear masks when in public and when riding on public transit to prepare for when a bylaw does get passed.

Starting Aug. 31, bus capacity will increase to full-seated loads which will allow up to 37 people on the bus and seven on a paratransit bus. The city said this will make physical distancing difficult.

For months city buses have allowed a maximum of 15 passengers to account for physical distancing. With schools reopening in September, the city says they are expecting to see an increase in ridership.

“As bus capacity increases, physical distancing will be difficult; therefore passengers will be required to wear a face mask or covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said the city.

Prince Albert

Masks will be required by all users of Prince Albert Transit starting Aug. 31.

The city says all riders will need to provide their own masks.

“To continue to provide service to those who need it in our community, capacity needs to increase and COVID-19 Transit Protocol needs to be adjusted,” said Keri Sapsford, transportation and traffic manager for the city.

“Without the mask requirement, Prince Albert Transit would have to turn away a significant amount of passengers in the fall which is particularly problematic as winter approaches.”

Those who are five years old or younger are exempt from the mandate, as are people with medical conditions.

Starting Aug. 31, riders who refuse to wear masks will be declined service.

The city is also reinstating its morning rush hour route on Aug. 31

