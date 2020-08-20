7 more coronavirus cases reported in Waterloo Region, now up to 40 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported seven new positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,439.

Of the seven cases, five were listed as linked to community spread, while the others came from close contact with a positive case. Community spread is a catch-all used when a case cannot be attributed to an outbreak, travel or close contact.

The rolling seven-day average continues to rise as there have been 28 cases reported over the past week, bringing the average to four per day.

One more person has been cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,280.

There were no new deaths reported in the region, leaving the death toll at 119. The last COVID-19-related death was reported on July 17.

The area is now up to 40 active cases, including three people who are in hospital.

Ontario reported 76 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, however an issue with the province’s data system iPHIS meant the latest numbers from 11 local public health units were not available.

The 11 public health units not included in Thursday’s case count are from Algoma, Brant County, Chatham-Kent, the City of Hamilton, Niagara Region, Peterborough, the Simcoe Muskoka District, Southwestern, Sudbury and Districts, Timiskaming and Windsor-Essex County.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the units accounted for eight cases a day earlier.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,793 as one new death was reported.