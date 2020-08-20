Pet parrot tried but failed to warn Brockville, Ont., resident of intruder: police

Send this page to someone via email

Brockville police say a man failed to heed his pet parrot’s warning that an intruder had entered his home earlier this week.

Police say a man entered a home in Brockville’s south end on Aug. 17. The homeowner’s parrot greeted the thief with a “hello” when he walked in, according to police.

“The home owner did not pay the parrot much attention as he isn’t always a reliable source of information,” police said.

The intruder then took a credit card from the homeowner’s wallet and left the home, according to police.

Nevertheless, a nearby neighbour photographed the man leaving, and police say security cameras caught the man using the card at a local store.

A 33-year-old man was arrested the next day and charged with break and enter, theft and using a stolen credit card.