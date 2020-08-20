Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Pet parrot tried but failed to warn Brockville, Ont., resident of intruder: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Brockville police say a pet parrot's intruder warning was ignored in a break and enter earlier this week.
Brockville police say a pet parrot's intruder warning was ignored in a break and enter earlier this week. Global Kingston

Brockville police say a man failed to heed his pet parrot’s warning that an intruder had entered his home earlier this week.

Police say a man entered a home in Brockville’s south end on Aug. 17. The homeowner’s parrot greeted the thief with a “hello” when he walked in, according to police.

“The home owner did not pay the parrot much attention as he isn’t always a reliable source of information,” police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Did Polly see a murder? Parrot to provide evidence in Argentina trial

The intruder then took a credit card from the homeowner’s wallet and left the home, according to police.

Nevertheless, a nearby neighbour photographed the man leaving, and police say security cameras caught the man using the card at a local store.

Story continues below advertisement

A 33-year-old man was arrested the next day and charged with break and enter, theft and using a stolen credit card.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break InBrockville Policestolen credit cardsbrockville theftbrockville break and enterBrockville police break inparrot break inpet parrotstolen credit card break in
Flyers
More weekly flyers