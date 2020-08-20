Lethbridge man wanted on dangerous driving charges arrested after barricading in home

Send this page to someone via email

There were some tense moments in Lethbridge’s west side Wednesday evening, in the 100 block of Lafayette Boulevard West, as police converged on a home with a barricaded man inside.

Police said the incident was high-risk, but posed no threat to the public. Although, members of the public were asked to stay clear of the area for safety reasons.

Members of Lethbridge’s Police Service Critical Incident Response Team were on scene throughout the evening dealing with the matter.

An officer could be heard over a loud speaker throughout the ordeal, as well as some loud bangs as officers tried to enter the home.

Police say the man who barricaded himself inside the residence was 24-year-old Dylan Sokol, who was wanted in relation to a recent hit and run incident.

According to police, Sokol is accused of “driving over” a 37-year-old man during a roadside altercation at 10 Street and 3 Avenue North on Aug. 12.

The injured man remains in hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Sokol faces charges that include dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The area on Lafayette Boulevard West reopened to traffic around 8 p.m.

Lethbridge police also thanked members of the public for their assistance during this incident.