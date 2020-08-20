Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge man wanted on dangerous driving charges arrested after barricading in home

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 12:47 am
Lethbridge man wanted on dangerous driving charges arrested after barricading in home
A 24-year-old man accused of 'driving over' another man in a roadside altercation last week is now in police custody. His arrest comes after a stand-off with police at a west side home earlier tonight. Taz Dhaliwal reports.

There were some tense moments in Lethbridge’s west side Wednesday evening, in the 100 block of Lafayette Boulevard West, as police converged on a home with a barricaded man inside.

Police said the incident was high-risk, but posed no threat to the public. Although, members of the public were asked to stay clear of the area for safety reasons.

Read more: High-risk arrest in north Lethbridge Friday night

Members of Lethbridge’s Police Service Critical Incident Response Team were on scene throughout the evening dealing with the matter.

An officer could be heard over a loud speaker throughout the ordeal, as well as some loud bangs as officers tried to enter the home.

Police say the man who barricaded himself inside the residence was 24-year-old Dylan Sokol, who was wanted in relation to a recent hit and run incident.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, Sokol is accused of “driving over” a 37-year-old man during a roadside altercation at 10 Street and 3 Avenue North on Aug. 12.

The injured man remains in hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Sokol faces charges that include dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The area on Lafayette Boulevard West reopened to traffic around 8 p.m.

Lethbridge police also thanked members of the public for their assistance during this incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LethbridgeLethbridge Police ServiceLethbridge PolicelpsYQLHigh-risk incidentman barricades himself inside homeman wanted on dangerous driving charges causing bodily harm
Flyers
More weekly flyers