Individual in Winnipeg youth soccer community tests positive for COVID-19

The Manitoba Soccer Association says someone in the Winnipeg youth soccer community has tested positive for COVID-19.
A memo sent out by MSA executive director Hector Vergara doesn’t indicate if it was a player, coach or referee.
The MSA says contact tracing has begun to identify if anyone is a close contact with the individual.
The association is asking all members to continue following Return to Participate guidelines and recommendations from Manitoba health authorities.
Coronavirus: Manitoba unveils four-level pandemic plan and response
“The health authorities will be proactive in taking the necessary steps,” said the memo.
“And as soon as we learn from them, we will notify the Manitoba soccer membership in regard to any upcoming events or the Return to Participate guidelines.”
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments