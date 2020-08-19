Individual in Winnipeg youth soccer community tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Soccer Association says someone in the Winnipeg youth soccer community has tested positive for COVID-19.

A memo sent out by MSA executive director Hector Vergara doesn’t indicate if it was a player, coach or referee.

The Manitoba Soccer Association has been notified that an individual involved in the youth soccer community in the Winnipeg Region has tested positive for COVID-19. We ask that all members please read the below memo in regard to this. pic.twitter.com/IwGqXdhXhu — Manitoba Soccer (@ManitobaSoccer) August 19, 2020

The MSA says contact tracing has begun to identify if anyone is a close contact with the individual.

The association is asking all members to continue following Return to Participate guidelines and recommendations from Manitoba health authorities.

“The health authorities will be proactive in taking the necessary steps,” said the memo.

“And as soon as we learn from them, we will notify the Manitoba soccer membership in regard to any upcoming events or the Return to Participate guidelines.”

