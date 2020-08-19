Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Valour FC earns most lopsided win in team history

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 6:54 pm
Valour FC general manager and head coach Rob Gale runs practice at Investors Group Field.
Valour FC general manager and head coach Rob Gale runs practice at Investors Group Field. Joe Scarpelli / Global News

Winnipeg’s Valour FC picked up their first victory of the young professional soccer season on Wednesday.

Valour FC struck for four goals in the second half in a convincing 4-0 win over the expansion Atlético Ottawa as part of the Canadian Premier League’s Island Games in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

Read more: Canadian Premier League set to kick off Island Games in Prince Edward Island

Fraser Aird, Andrew Jean-Baptiste, Dylan Carreiro, and José Galán tallied the goals for Valour FC.

Valour FC lost their season opener 2-0 on Sunday to Calgary’s Cavalry FC.

“In the first game, they collectively felt that they’d not shown the technical bravery,” Valour FC general manager and head coach Rob Gale said.

“We wanted to match the physical, which we discussed. And they wanted to right that wrong today. And I thought they executed the game tactics from very early on, finding our rhythm, [trying to] find the spaces we thought we could exploit.”

READ MORE: Valour FC loses CPL season opener to Cavalry FC

For Jean-Baptiste, it was his first CPL goal in just his second career match in the league. And the Haitian defender felt it was an all-around team effort in evening-up their record.

“I felt like, from the front lines to all the way back to the keeper — everything was executed properly,” Jean-Baptiste said. “That’s what we need to continue doing with the games coming forward.”

The four-goal victory marked the most lopsided win in Valour’s young history. Valour FC scored four goals in a game only once in their inaugural season in 2019.

READ MORE: Valour FC will play their Canadian Premier League season opener on Sunday

Gale made no less than five changes to his starting eleven after opening the season in the loss column.

Story continues below advertisement

Defender Arnold Bouka-Moutou did not play after getting injured in their first game.

Valour FC will next see action on Saturday when they face Ontario’s York9 starting at noon central time.

