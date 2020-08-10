Valour FC will play their Canadian Premier League season opener on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

It seems like the wait has been forever, but Winnipeg-based Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League now knows who they’ll be squaring off against in their 2020 “season” opener. And that will be Cavalry FC of Calgary in an 11 a,m. CT start on Sunday morning in Charlottetown.

Cavalry outscored Valour 14-2 in the four game regular season series last year, including an 8-0 rout at IG Field on Sept. 2. But Coach and GM Rob Gale has done a thorough overhaul of his team after winning just 8 of 28 games in 2019.

Following the opening game vs Cavalry, Valour will also play on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 12 p.m. CT against Atletico Ottawa.

Their remaining schedule will include games vs York9 FC on Saturday, Aug. 22 (12 p.m.); Pacific FC on Tuesday, Aug. 25 (1 p.m.); FC Edmonton on Saturday, Aug. 29 (11 a.m.); and Halifax Wanderers FC on Wednesday, Sept. 2 (12 p.m.), before finishing the first stage portion of their schedule vs defending champion Forge FC of Hamilton on Saturday, Sept. 5 (11 a.m.)

Story continues below advertisement

The top four teams will then advance to the second stage to determine the finalists for the championship game. Dates for those matches will be announced at a later time.

Valour FC has also announced the addition of two young Canadian defenders on loan from Toronto FC of Major League Soccer. They are 20-year-old Julian Dunn and 21-year-old Dante Campbell who are both are from the Greater Toronto Area.

Dunn and Campbell have spent the past three and four seasons respectively in the Toronto FC organization and also have past experience in the National Youth team program.