Sports

Valour FC will play their Canadian Premier League season opener on Sunday

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 7:05 pm
Ali Musse of Valour FC (left) and Joel Waterman of Cavalry FC vie for the ball during CPL action in Calgary, May 8, 2019. It looks like Prince Edward Island will lead the way in Canada's return to soccer, with the Canadian Premier League possibly looking to finally kick off its season in Charlottetown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CPL-Mike Sturk MANDATORY CREDIT.
Ali Musse of Valour FC (left) and Joel Waterman of Cavalry FC vie for the ball during CPL action in Calgary, May 8, 2019. It looks like Prince Edward Island will lead the way in Canada's return to soccer, with the Canadian Premier League possibly looking to finally kick off its season in Charlottetown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CPL-Mike Sturk MANDATORY CREDIT. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CPL-Mike Sturk MANDATORY CREDIT

It seems like the wait has been forever, but Winnipeg-based Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League now knows who they’ll be squaring off against in their 2020 “season” opener. And that will be Cavalry FC of Calgary in an 11 a,m. CT start on Sunday morning in Charlottetown.

Cavalry outscored Valour 14-2 in the four game regular season series last year, including an 8-0 rout at IG Field on Sept. 2. But Coach and GM Rob Gale has done a thorough overhaul of his team after winning just 8 of 28 games in 2019.

Following the opening game vs Cavalry, Valour will also play on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 12 p.m. CT against Atletico Ottawa.

Their remaining schedule will include games vs York9 FC on Saturday, Aug. 22 (12 p.m.); Pacific FC on Tuesday, Aug. 25 (1 p.m.); FC Edmonton on Saturday, Aug. 29 (11 a.m.); and Halifax Wanderers FC on Wednesday, Sept. 2 (12 p.m.), before finishing the first stage portion of their schedule vs defending champion Forge FC of Hamilton on Saturday, Sept. 5 (11 a.m.)

Read more: ‘Let the games begin’: Valour FC excited to play again as CPL unveils season plans

The top four teams will then advance to the second stage to determine the finalists for the championship game. Dates for those matches will be announced at a later time.

Valour FC has also announced the addition of two young Canadian defenders on loan from Toronto FC  of Major League Soccer. They are 20-year-old Julian Dunn and 21-year-old Dante Campbell who are both are from the Greater Toronto Area.

Dunn and Campbell have spent the past three and four seasons respectively in the Toronto FC organization and also have past experience in the National Youth team program.

Deep local history will resonate with fans, says Valour FC coach
