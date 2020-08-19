Alberta records 82 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with 2 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two additional deaths related to the disease.

The deceased were a man in his 60s from the Central zone and a man in his 70s from the North zone. Neither of them were in continuing care, according a spokesperson with Alberta Health.

There are now 1,107 active cases of the coronavirus in Alberta.

Of those, more than half are in the Edmonton zone — 631. That’s a decrease of five from 636 active cases in the region on Tuesday.

Of the remaining active cases in Alberta, 294 are in the Calgary zone, 40 are in the Central zone, 33 are in the South zone, 103 are in the North zone and six are not tied to any particular zone, according to the province.

2:24 Coronavirus: Alberta’s top doctor says 2 new outbreaks after religious gathering, church service Coronavirus: Alberta’s top doctor says 2 new outbreaks after religious gathering, church service

On Wednesday, there were 48 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alberta, 12 of whom were in intensive care.

So far, 227 Albertans have died of COVID-19, the province said.

In total, 12,501 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Alberta to date. Of those, 11,167 have recovered.

Alberta performed 9,029 tests on Tuesday.

