‘Worst impulses unleashed’: Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton to take aim at Trump during DNC

Both former U.S. President Barack Obama and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will take aim at Donald Trump during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday evening, according to released excerpts of their speeches.

Katie Hill, a spokesperson for Obama, told CNN his speech will focus on “why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris possess the experience and character to lead us out of the ongoing economic and health care disasters that the current administration has blundered into.”

According to Hill, Obama will make “a pointed case that democracy itself is on the line — along with the chance to create a better version of it.”

“He’ll echo his call to all Americans who believe in a more generous, more just nation: that this election is too important to sit out and if everyone shows up, votes early, and makes sure their friends and family do the same, we can get back to work building a better, fairer America on November 3,” she said.

In an excerpt tweeted by Hill, Obama is expected to take aim at Trump.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed,” Obama is expected to say.

According to NBC News, Clinton is expected to speak about her encounters with Trump during the 2016 election during her address.

“For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was,’ ‘I wish I could go back and do it over again,’ or worst, ‘I should have voted,'” Hillary is expected to say, according to excerpts from her speech obtained by NBC News.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke during the convention’s opening night, imploring Americans to vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and saying it is clear U.S. President Donald Trump is “in over his head.”

She said Trump is not the president “for this moment,” adding that if people think things can’t get any worse “they can and they will.”

“We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” she said.

Biden was officially named the Democratic nominee on Tuesday.

It is the honor of my life to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the United States of America. #DemConvention — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 19, 2020

In a tweet, Biden said it is the “honor of my life to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for President of The United States of America.”

Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, congratulated the Democratic presidential candidate later that evening in a tweet

“After a spectacular roll call that showed the heart and soul of our nation, it’s official. Congratulations, @JoeBiden !” The tweet read.

Harris is scheduled to address the convention Wednesday evening.

