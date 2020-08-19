‘We can do better’: Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination while blasting Trump

Send this page to someone via email

In her historic speech accepting the vice-presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night, Kamala Harris spoke of the critical need to bring the United States together — while voting Donald Trump out of the White House.

Speaking from an empty convention hall, Harris, the first Black and Asian woman to be named to a major party’s presidential ticket, also highlighted the values that she said she shares with presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Read more: Kamala Harris to make history as she accepts VP nomination at Democratic convention

She said those values were taught to her by her mother, an Indian immigrant, who saw America as “a beloved community, where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love.”

That vision of the country is under threat by the Trump administration, she insisted, calling out the president’s “chaos,” “incompetence” and “callousness.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We can do better and deserve so much more,” Harris said.

“We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together — Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous — to achieve the future we collectively want.”

2:48 Kamala Harris to make historic acceptance speech at DNC Kamala Harris to make historic acceptance speech at DNC

Harris pointed to the history of multiple civil rights movements that came before her: the fight for women to vote, which just turned 100 years old; the largely unspoken contributions of Black women to that fight; and the ongoing struggle for Black rights.

While speakers throughout the party convention have drawn a clear line between Biden and Trump, Harris used her typical strong language to cut right to the chase.

“Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons,” she said. “Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose.”

Story continues below advertisement

Harris, as Biden’s running mate, was officially nominated by Democrats Tuesday in a virtual roll-call that visited each state across the country, where local party representatives pledged a majority of their delegates to Biden.

She was announced as Biden’s running mate the week before, only the third woman in history to be selected for the role by either a Republican or Democratic presidential nominee.

A video that preceded her speech showed Harris from her days on the presidential trail last year saying she will fight for women — especially those of colour. She was introduced by members of her family, all female, including her sister and her stepdaughters.

0:29 Hillary Clinton says Democrats need ‘overwhelming’ numbers to beat Trump in upcoming election Hillary Clinton says Democrats need ‘overwhelming’ numbers to beat Trump in upcoming election

Speakers throughout the convention, including on Wednesday night, also spoke to Harris’ abilities, including her experience and toughness.

Story continues below advertisement

“She’s relentless in the pursuit of justice and equity, and she’s kind,” Hillary Clinton said Wednesday.

Her speech was presented after a montage of female political trailblazers, with Harris a continuation of that legacy partially made possible by Clinton, the first woman presidential candidate for a major party.

6:43 DNC 2020 Preview: What tone will the Biden/Harris campaign strike at ‘virtual’ convention? DNC 2020 Preview: What tone will the Biden/Harris campaign strike at ‘virtual’ convention?

“I know something about the slings and arrows she’ll face, and believe me: this former district attorney and attorney general can handle them all,” she said.

Barack Obama, who spoke directly before Harris, called her his friend and an “ideal partner” for Biden, who served as Obama’s vice-president.

“(She’s) someone who knows what’s it like to overcome barriers, and who’s made a career fighting to help others live out their own American dream,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Harris also made a surprise appearance at the beginning of the night, urging Biden’s supporters to have a specific “voting plan” to overcome obstacles to voting raised by both the coronavirus pandemic and cuts to the U.S. Postal Service.