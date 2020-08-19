Two new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total hits 674

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 674, including 37 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie and Penetanguishene, Ont., involving people ranging between the ages of zero and 34.

The Penetanguishene case is community-acquired, while the source of infection for the Barrie case is still under investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the health unit’s total cases, 93 per cent — or 625 people — have recovered. Two people remain in hospital. Twenty-three per cent of cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 17 coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 102 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 40,972, including 2,792 deaths.

0:39 Coronavirus: Ford says he is following advice of experts on mandatory masks for children in kindergarten Coronavirus: Ford says he is following advice of experts on mandatory masks for children in kindergarten