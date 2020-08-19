Menu

Health

Two new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total hits 674

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 6:11 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 674, including 37 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie and Penetanguishene, Ont., involving people ranging between the ages of zero and 34.

Read more: 1 new coronavirus case confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 672

The Penetanguishene case is community-acquired, while the source of infection for the Barrie case is still under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total cases, 93 per cent — or 625 people — have recovered. Two people remain in hospital. Twenty-three per cent of cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports 102 new coronavirus cases, total cases at 40,972

There have been 17 coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 102 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 40,972, including 2,792 deaths.

