Ontario reports 102 new coronavirus cases, total cases at 40,972

Ontario reported 102 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 40,972.

Wednesday’s case count is a slight decrease from Tuesday which reported 125 new cases.

The death toll in the province has decreased by one to 2,792.

Meanwhile, 37,215 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 89 from the previous day.

Wednesday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto, which had 33 new cases, while Ottawa and Peel Region each reported 18 more cases and Huron Perth Public Health reported 17 new cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than five new cases.

“Locally, 30 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

19,162 people are male — an increase of 48 cases.

21,518 people are female — an increase of 57 cases.

2,564 people are 19 and under — an increase of 16 cases.

12,710 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 42 cases.

12,253 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 29 cases.

7,373 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 15 cases.

6,066 people are 80 and over — no increase in cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,656,928 tests so far for the virus. This is up 25,642 tests from the previous day. There are 15,490 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 42 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by one from the previous day), with 15 patients in an intensive care unit (unchanged) and 10 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (unchanged).

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported by the province each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Wednesday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Tuesday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,847 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which remains unchanged from the previous day. There are 10 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of two. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently three active cases among long-term care residents and 21 active cases among staff.