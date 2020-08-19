Menu

Health

London bylaw officers continue to stress indoor mask use, city approved to issue fines

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted August 19, 2020 5:29 pm
City of London bylaw officers can now fine individuals and businesses for not comply with temporary mandatory mask bylaw.
City of London bylaw officers can now fine individuals and businesses for not comply with temporary mandatory mask bylaw. Simon Little / Global News

The city of London is reminding residents and business owners that masks must be worn indoors.

The city has also now received approval to issue a $500 fine for non-compliance, which could be given to an individual, either customers or employees, not wearing a face covering or mask, or to a businesses that does not have proper signage.

Read more: Police board wants info on London police’s ‘abnormally high’ use of COVID-19 database

Enforcement officers have been taking a proactive education enforcement approach to the temporary mandatory face covering bylaw since it came into effect on July 21. Officers have attended over 1,500 businesses and spoken to roughly 80 individuals who were not wearing a face covering while indoors.

“We’ve been very fortunate to see a high level of compliance during our visits to businesses across the city and in speaking with Londoners,” said Orest Katolyk, chief bylaw enforcement officer.

“With the approval of a set fine, officers have the discretion to now also issue fines when necessary.”

Read more: London Transit Commission bringing back fare collection, front door boarding

With some exceptions, anyone including customers, visitors and staff, entering an indoor public space is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside.

Business owners or operators of enclosed public spaces are also required under the bylaw to post visible signs which indicate the face covering bylaw requirement.

Masks and face coverings can include a conventional mask or a face covering such as a bandana, scarf, cloth or similar item that covers the nose, mouth and chin without gapping.

Coronavirus: Ford says he is following advice of experts on mandatory masks for children in kindergarten
