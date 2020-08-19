2 youths arrested after teen stabbed in Cambridge: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a young woman suffered multiple stab wounds during an altercation in Cambridge on Tuesday night.
Police say they were called to Preston Parkway and King Street East at around 7:30 p.m., where they found the injured teen.
She was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
Police say two youths have been arrested in connection to the incident.
They say they are on the lookout for a third as well.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments