Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 youths arrested after teen stabbed in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 3:26 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a young woman suffered multiple stab wounds during an altercation in Cambridge on Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to Preston Parkway and King Street East at around 7:30 p.m., where they found the injured teen.

Read more: Waterloo police issue warning after residents lose $60K in rental scams in 2020

She was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Police say two youths have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Read more: $500,000 worth of tires stolen in Cambridge recovered in Toronto

They say they are on the lookout for a third as well.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeCambridge crimeCambridge stabbingPreston Cambridgecambridge teen stabbedCambridge teens arrestedKing Street CambridgePreston OntarioPreston parkway CambridgePreston stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers