2 youths arrested after teen stabbed in Cambridge: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a young woman suffered multiple stab wounds during an altercation in Cambridge on Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to Preston Parkway and King Street East at around 7:30 p.m., where they found the injured teen.

She was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two youths have been arrested in connection to the incident.

They say they are on the lookout for a third as well.

