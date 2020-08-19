Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

B.C.’s Christie Mountain wildfire: Still at 1,000 hectares, zero-per-cent contained

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
WATCH LIVE: The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and the City of Penticton will host a joint news conference today at 12:30 p.m. PT to provide an update on the Christie Mountain Wildfire.

With massive plumes of smoke billowing into the hot skies in B.C.’s South Okanagan, the Christie Mountain wildfire underwent a stunning explosion of growth on Tuesday.

In the afternoon, it was estimated at four hectares. By midnight, it was scorching, burning and candling 1,000 hectares.

Read more: Photos and videos show scale of Christie Mountain wildfire in B.C.’s South Okanagan

More than 300 properties evacuated because of Christie Mountain wildfire near Okanagan Falls
On Wednesday morning, just before 11 a.m., the BC Wildfire Service said the fire hadn’t grown any more, but noted it was zero-per-cent contained, and that it’s burning in difficult, rocky and sloped terrain with limited access points for firefighters.

Story continues below advertisement
A map showing the location of the Christie Mountain wildfire in the South Okanagan. The green dot in the upper right is also a wildfire, albeit one that’s 0.16 hectares in size and is deemed to be under control.
A map showing the location of the Christie Mountain wildfire in the South Okanagan. The green dot in the upper right is also a wildfire, albeit one that’s 0.16 hectares in size and is deemed to be under control. BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire also called it a Rank 3 fire, stating it has an organized flame front, a moderate rate of spread, and vigorous surface activity.

“The winds were variable overnight, which influenced the fire activity and contributed to some Rank 3 fire behaviour,” the agency said.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2020: Current location of wildfires burning around the province

Twenty-one firefighters worked overnight, it added, with local fire departments guarding the south flank, and more resources were set to arrive on Wednesday.

The B.C. Boating Association is also asking boaters to stay off Skaha Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.

Video of Christie Mountain wildfire at night
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganpentictonWildfireBC Wildfiresouth okanaganBC Wildfire ServiceOkanagan FallsChristie Mountain wildfire
