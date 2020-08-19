B.C.’s Christie Mountain wildfire: Still at 1,000 hectares, zero-per-cent contained

Send this page to someone via email

With massive plumes of smoke billowing into the hot skies in B.C.’s South Okanagan, the Christie Mountain wildfire underwent a stunning explosion of growth on Tuesday.

In the afternoon, it was estimated at four hectares. By midnight, it was scorching, burning and candling 1,000 hectares.

1:47 More than 300 properties evacuated because of Christie Mountain wildfire near Okanagan Falls More than 300 properties evacuated because of Christie Mountain wildfire near Okanagan Falls

On Wednesday morning, just before 11 a.m., the BC Wildfire Service said the fire hadn’t grown any more, but noted it was zero-per-cent contained, and that it’s burning in difficult, rocky and sloped terrain with limited access points for firefighters.

A map showing the location of the Christie Mountain wildfire in the South Okanagan. The green dot in the upper right is also a wildfire, albeit one that’s 0.16 hectares in size and is deemed to be under control. BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire also called it a Rank 3 fire, stating it has an organized flame front, a moderate rate of spread, and vigorous surface activity.

“The winds were variable overnight, which influenced the fire activity and contributed to some Rank 3 fire behaviour,” the agency said.

Helicopters bucketing #ChristieMountainFire filling in Skaha lake. Fire right above the shore near several houses. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/Y3TAkkKXQm — Aaron McArthur (@Aaron_GlobalBC) August 19, 2020

Christie Mountain fire significantly calmer this morning. Huge thanks to fire fighters including the OK Falls volunteer dept who held the line above Heritage Hills overnight. pic.twitter.com/f6L3wXJlAB — Richard Cannings (@CanningsNDP) August 19, 2020

Twenty-one firefighters worked overnight, it added, with local fire departments guarding the south flank, and more resources were set to arrive on Wednesday.

The B.C. Boating Association is also asking boaters to stay off Skaha Lake.

BOATERS – @BCGovFireInfo is working hard to fight the Christie Mountain Wildfire. Watch out for water bombers or helicopters and stay out of Skaha Lake! #BoatingBC #Boating #BCWildfire https://t.co/775EADVXk7 — Boating BC Assoc. (@BoatingBC) August 19, 2020

0:51 Video of Christie Mountain wildfire at night Video of Christie Mountain wildfire at night