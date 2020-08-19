B.C.’s Christie Mountain wildfire: Still at 1,000 hectares, zero-per-cent contained

With massive plumes of smoke billowing into the hot skies in B.C.’s South Okanagan, the Christie Mountain wildfire underwent a stunning explosion of growth on Tuesday.
In the afternoon, it was estimated at four hectares. By midnight, it was scorching, burning and candling 1,000 hectares.
On Wednesday morning, just before 11 a.m., the BC Wildfire Service said the fire hadn’t grown any more, but noted it was zero-per-cent contained, and that it’s burning in difficult, rocky and sloped terrain with limited access points for firefighters.
BC Wildfire also called it a Rank 3 fire, stating it has an organized flame front, a moderate rate of spread, and vigorous surface activity.
“The winds were variable overnight, which influenced the fire activity and contributed to some Rank 3 fire behaviour,” the agency said.
Twenty-one firefighters worked overnight, it added, with local fire departments guarding the south flank, and more resources were set to arrive on Wednesday.
The B.C. Boating Association is also asking boaters to stay off Skaha Lake.
This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.
