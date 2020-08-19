Quebec hits pause on Bill 61, treasury board president says province will table new legislation

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is taking a step back on Bill 61, its contentious plan to ramp up infrastructure projects.

Treasury Board president Sonia LeBel told French-language television network TVA in an interview Wednesday that the government will draw up new proposed legislation with the same goals.

“We are going to table a new bill,” she said, adding it was easier to begin with a new draft than to incorporate changes based on feedback.

Bill 61, known as an “Act to restart Quebec’s economy and to mitigate the consequences of the public health emergency” due to the COVID-19 crisis, was initially tabled in early June by Christian Dubé, the previous treasury board president.

At the time, the province wanted to fast-track 202 infrastructure projects — including the construction of schools, seniors’ homes, roads and public transit systems.

Quebec’s opposition parties were quick to criticize the bill and succeeded in stalling the proposed legislation in July.

— With files from the Canadian Press