Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Quebec hits pause on Bill 61, treasury board president says province will table new legislation

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 2:03 pm
Treasury Board President Sonia Lebel responds to reporters questions after Quebec Premier Francois Legault, right, announced a cabinet shuffle, Monday, June 22, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City.
Treasury Board President Sonia Lebel responds to reporters questions after Quebec Premier Francois Legault, right, announced a cabinet shuffle, Monday, June 22, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government is taking a step back on Bill 61, its contentious plan to ramp up infrastructure projects.

Treasury Board president Sonia LeBel told French-language television network TVA in an interview Wednesday that the government will draw up new proposed legislation with the same goals.

“We are going to table a new bill,” she said, adding it was easier to begin with a new draft than to incorporate changes based on feedback.

Read more: Quebec looks to revive economy weakened by coronavirus crisis by fast tracking infrastructure projects

Bill 61, known as an “Act to restart Quebec’s economy and to mitigate the consequences of the public health emergency” due to the COVID-19 crisis, was initially tabled in early June by Christian Dubé, the previous treasury board president.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

At the time, the province wanted to fast-track 202 infrastructure projects — including the construction of schools, seniors’ homes, roads and public transit systems.

Quebec’s opposition parties were quick to criticize the bill and succeeded in stalling the proposed legislation in July.

With files from the Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec politicsSonia LebelBill 61Quebec Bill 61
Flyers
More weekly flyers