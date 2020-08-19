Photos and videos show scale of Christie Mountain wildfire in B.C.’s South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The Christie Mountain wildfire, burning six kilomentres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake, grew to an estimated 1,000 hectares in only a few hours.

Shortly after the fire broke out, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued an evacuation order for 319 properties in the area.

A further 116 properties in the Upper Carmi area and an additional home north of Heritage Hills are now under an evacuation alert, the RDOS said late Tuesday. Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park is also under an evacuation alert.

