Environment

Photos and videos show scale of Christie Mountain wildfire in B.C.’s South Okanagan

By Amy Judd Global News
Video of Christie Mountain wildfire at night
On Tuesday night, the Christie Mountain wildfire had grown to be more than an estimated 1,000 hectares, prompting hundreds of evacuations and more than 3,600 evacuation alerts.

The Christie Mountain wildfire, burning six kilomentres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake, grew to an estimated 1,000 hectares in only a few hours.

Shortly after the fire broke out, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued an evacuation order for 319 properties in the area.

A further 116 properties in the Upper Carmi area and an additional home north of Heritage Hills are now under an evacuation alert, the RDOS said late Tuesday. Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park is also under an evacuation alert.
Read more: South Okanagan wildfire estimated at 1,000 hectares; evacuation alert issued for 3,600 properties

Nearby residents and visitors are sharing photos and videos of the Christie Mountain wildfire.

The Christie Mountain wildfire. Courtesy: Tanya Robertson
The Christie Mountain wildfire. Courtesy: Tanya Robertson.
The Christie Mountain wildfire. Courtesy: Tanya Robertson
The Christie Mountain wildfire. Courtesy: Tanya Robertson.

 

The Christie Mountain wildfire. Courtesy: Tanya Robertson
The Christie Mountain wildfire. Courtesy: Tanya Robertson.

Read more: Solomon Mountain wildfire east of Penticton, B.C., prompts evacuation alert

The Christie Mountain wildfire Tuesday evening. Courtesy: Zachary Brown-Semotiuk
The Christie Mountain wildfire Tuesday evening. Courtesy: Zachary Brown-Semotiuk.
The Christie Mountain wildfire. Courtesy: Chacity Wagner
The Christie Mountain wildfire. Courtesy: Chacity Wagner.
The Christie Mountain wildfire. Courtesy: Chacity Wagner
The Christie Mountain wildfire. Courtesy: Chacity Wagner.
