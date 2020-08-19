Photos and videos show scale of Christie Mountain wildfire in B.C.’s South Okanagan

The Christie Mountain wildfire, burning six kilomentres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake, grew to an estimated 1,000 hectares in only a few hours.
Shortly after the fire broke out, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued an evacuation order for 319 properties in the area.
Helicopters bucketing #ChristieMountainFire filling in Skaha lake. Fire right above the shore near several houses. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/Y3TAkkKXQm
— Aaron McArthur (@Aaron_GlobalBC) August 19, 2020
Read more: South Okanagan wildfire estimated at 1,000 hectares; evacuation alert issued for 3,600 properties
Nearby residents and visitors are sharing photos and videos of the Christie Mountain wildfire.
Read more: Solomon Mountain wildfire east of Penticton, B.C., prompts evacuation alert
Here’s a look at the #ChristieMountain wildfire at night. Dozens of people are out tonight watching the orange glow on the hill #bcwildfire pic.twitter.com/4KkPTjiCEo
— Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 19, 2020
Here’s another look at the rapidly growing #ChristieMountain #wildfire as dusk falls. Flames are visible from across the lake. #bcwildfire pic.twitter.com/vhc5OcBztc
— Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) August 19, 2020
On scene in #penticton expecting an update from regional district on evacuation situation shortly. Smoke from Christie mountain fire blowing south towards Okanagan Falls. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/g41nUV2tjk
— Aaron McArthur (@Aaron_GlobalBC) August 19, 2020
Comments