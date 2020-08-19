Menu

Canada

George Canyon, Aaron Pritchett to perform at STARS fundraiser in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 12:07 pm
George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett will be performing at the Night with STARS fundraiser in Regina on Oct. 3.
George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett will be performing at the Night with STARS fundraiser in Regina on Oct. 3. Troy Fleece / The Canadian Press

STARS is organizing a drive-in country music concert to help fundraise on Oct. 3.

Featured in the event will be music stars George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett.

A Night with STARS is usually presented in the form of a gala, but due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it’s being replaced by the concert.

Read more: STARS launches its largest fundraiser in Saskatchewan

“STARS is an integral part of the emergency response system in Western Canada and continues to fly critically ill and injured patients during crises such as the pandemic we are currently facing,” said Andrea Robertson, STARS president and CEO.

“We want to assure you that our crews remain mission-ready (at) our bases in Regina and Saskatoon and that your support of A Night with STARS, presented by GMS, will directly help those who live, work and travel across Saskatchewan.”

Considered one of STARS’ biggest fundraisers in Saskatchewan, the gala, which was scheduled for March 21, has brought in more than $1 million over the past seven years.

Read more: Participants raising money for STARS to secure airlift back to Saskatoon

The funds go directly to STARS’ life-saving operations in the province.

“I am very excited once again to support STARS for such an incredible cause and as well to perform with my buddy Aaron Pritchett,” Canyon said.

His message was mirrored by Pritchett.

“I can’t wait to see the fans in Regina for this special event that will benefit so many people,” Pritchett said. “Get your tickets, and come out with us to have some fun and hear some great live music!”

The event takes place at the Turvey Centre in Regina at 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $115 per vehicle and can be purchased starting Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. at www.nightwithstars.ca.

Country Music, STARS, Air Ambulance, George Canyon, Aaron Pritchett, Drive-in Concert, A Night With STARS, STARS Fundrasier
