George Canyon, Aaron Pritchett to perform at STARS fundraiser in Regina

STARS is organizing a drive-in country music concert to help fundraise on Oct. 3.

Featured in the event will be music stars George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett.

A Night with STARS is usually presented in the form of a gala, but due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it’s being replaced by the concert.

“STARS is an integral part of the emergency response system in Western Canada and continues to fly critically ill and injured patients during crises such as the pandemic we are currently facing,” said Andrea Robertson, STARS president and CEO.

“We want to assure you that our crews remain mission-ready (at) our bases in Regina and Saskatoon and that your support of A Night with STARS, presented by GMS, will directly help those who live, work and travel across Saskatchewan.”

Considered one of STARS’ biggest fundraisers in Saskatchewan, the gala, which was scheduled for March 21, has brought in more than $1 million over the past seven years.

The funds go directly to STARS’ life-saving operations in the province.

“I am very excited once again to support STARS for such an incredible cause and as well to perform with my buddy Aaron Pritchett,” Canyon said.

His message was mirrored by Pritchett.

“I can’t wait to see the fans in Regina for this special event that will benefit so many people,” Pritchett said. “Get your tickets, and come out with us to have some fun and hear some great live music!”

The event takes place at the Turvey Centre in Regina at 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $115 per vehicle and can be purchased starting Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. at www.nightwithstars.ca.

