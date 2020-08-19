Battleford, Sask. Co-op Food Store employee tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of a possible COIVD-19 exposure at a Battleford business.

The SHA said the possible exposure happened at the Co-op Food Store on 22nd Street between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14.

Health officials say anyone who visited the store anytime on those four days should self-monitor for 14 days from the time they were last at the store.

Discovery Co-op, which owns the store, confirmed an employee tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 18.

The company said it has asked all employees who had direct contact with the employee to self-isolate and be tested.

It has also temporarily closed the store and officials said a deep cleaning will take place before it reopens to the public.

