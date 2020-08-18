Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta accepting grant applications

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta is currently accepting grant applications across the region for two of its annual grant programs: the Community Priorities Grant and the Henry S. Varley Fund for Rural Life.

“It feels really great to be able to bring the fall grant programs back as per usual,” executive director Charleen Davidson said.

“We have been very fortunate through community supports, in part [from] our government of Alberta and the federal government, to put additional funds into the community for COVID-19 which just frees up all of this money to go back into normal programming.”

The Community Priorities grant is the program’s oldest and largest initiative, according to a press release recently sent out by the organization.

The release goes on to state the grant “primarily supports one-time costs of construction, renovation or equipment purchases in an effort to help improve an organization’s capacity.”

Whereas, the Henry S. Varley Fund for Rural Life is meant to provide support to community organizations that work to maintain a high quality of life in rural communities.

The Community Foundation says this grant was established by Pincher Creek rancher Bill Long to honour his uncle Henry S. Varley and their family’s ranching heritage.

This grant aims to fund rural projects in areas of innovation, community collaboration, education and training.

The foundation says for both grants, applicants must be a CRA-recognized qualified donee or apply in partnership with a qualified donee, such as a municipality, school district or CRA registered charity.

A zoom information session will be held at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 24., and the deadline for both applications is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

For applicants looking to access the link, they can email grants@cflsa.ca

The foundation says the successful applicants are expected to be chosen by the end of November.

Davidson said the foundation is also providing funding for its COVID-19 response and recovery grant’s program and added that initiative is being supported by funds from the organization, the government and donors across the region.

The closing date to apply for COVID-19-related grants is Sept. 8.